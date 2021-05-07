NIAGARA, Wis. — On Sunday (May 2, 2021), Ellen Eloise Gunselman, 95, a longtime resident of Homer, passed away peacefully at Maryhill Manor, Niagara, Wis.
Eloise was born April 10, 1926, to Clifford and Oma (Brown) Walters, in Spencer County, Ind. She grew up in Southern Indiana, graduating from Gentryville High School in 1945. After marrying Joseph Gunselman in Huntingburg, Ind., on Feb. 18, 1947, they moved to Homer to begin their lives together. Eloise was a stay-at-home mom when their daughter, Elaine, was young, and then worked in the sewing department of Collegiate Cap and Gown for many years.
After retiring, Eloise volunteered in the community, logging many hours at Provena Hospital as well as with the Peace Meal program. She was also an active member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Homer. In 2010, she moved to Upper Michigan to be close to her family and then became a member of Saint Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Kingsford, Mich.
Eloise loved to cook and bake, knit and crochet, make quilts as well as sew. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, tending her garden in the summer and visiting with her many friends. Although all of these things were important to her, her greatest love was for her family.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and David Wagner of Iron Mountain, Mich.; grandchildren, Nicole (Eli) Ward of Iron Mountain, Amy (Jeremy) Rodriguez of Iron Mountain and Patrick Wagner of Ishpeming, Mich.; great-grandchildren, Abby and Layla Ward, Brayden, Evan, Juliana and Marina Rodriguez and Dorian and Nora Wagner; sister, Ruth (Rod) Butler; and sister-in-law, Sister Betty Gunselmen.
She is also survived by a very special friend who is considered a member of the family, LeAnn (Chuck) Benner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, on Nov. 18, 1990; brothers and sisters-in-law, Castle and Marcella Walters, Arnold and Viola Walters and Daniel and Kathleen Walters; and brother-in-law, Gerald Jones.
The family would like to thank Evergreen Assisted Living and Maryhill Manor Nursing Home for the extraordinary care given to Eloise during the last years of her life. They will always be remembered for their loving care.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Kirby Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., Homer, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Father Michael Menner officiating. Burial will take place in GAR Cemetery, Homer.
Memorials can be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Homer, Saint Mary Queen of Peace Church in Kingsford, Mich., or a charity of your choice.