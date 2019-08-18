CHAMPAIGN — Eloise Heller, 95, of Champaign passed away on August 9, 2019, with her family beside her and is now with God.
She was born on May 23, 1924, to Agnes and Paul Miebach in Urbana and was a graduate of Urbana High School.
On April 16, 1946 she married Robert Heller after having met at a USO dance. She and Bob owned Heller Photography Studio on Green Street in U of I’s Campustown for over 25 years. She was a 50-year member of the Hope Chapter of Eastern Star, bowled and organized many leagues through the years and was a member of the C-U Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame. She retired from the O&M/F&S payroll department at UIUC. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and cooking. She and Bob enjoyed traveling and had a cabin on Lake Mattoon for 29 years, where they made many lifelong friends. Her faith in Jesus was strong, and she valued her friends from church and Bible study.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and three brothers.
She is survived by one son, Eric Heller, and his wife Beckie; one granddaughter, Erica Heller; and two grandsons, Brandon Heller and his wife Alicia, and Christopher Heller, his wife Heather and their daughter, Anika — her adored great-granddaughter — all of Champaign and Savoy. Also surviving is a sister, Betty Restad, and a sister-in-law, Elinor Miebach, both of Champaign.
There will be a celebration of her life and a park bench dedication on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Hessel Park Main Pavilion in Champaign at 7 p.m. – rain or shine.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Eloise Heller Memorial, c/o Prospect Bank Champaign – Attention Christina.
Thank you to the wonderful staff and residents, and special angel Lyla Lou, at the Inman of Champaign. We are so grateful for the kindness, caring and professionalism of the 7th floor nursing staff at OSF Heart of Mary, OSF Hospice, Edwards Funeral Home of Arcola and the compassionate and loving staff and owners of Arbor Rose Memory Care Home of Arcola. You have touched many lives.