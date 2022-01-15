MATTOON — Elsie Marie Carter, 94, of Mattoon passed away peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 12, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at First Presbyterian Church, Mattoon. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston.
Elsie was born June 10, 1927, in Lafayette Township, the daughter of Charles Edward and Fern Elsie (Annis) Furry. Elsie married Charles D. Carter on Jan. 19, 1947, in Mattoon, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2008.
She is survived by her six children, Jeanne Berk, Thomas (Gail) Carter, Richard Carter, Donald (Sonya), Cynthia (Liam) Downey and Barbara Carter (Marc D. Moskovitz); 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Newby; brothers, William Furry and Carl Furry; and daughter-in-law, Cecelia Carter.
