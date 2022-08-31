MAHOMET — Elsie Morine Carter, 86, of Champaign passed away Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022).
She left this life peacefully with her daughter, Cindy Carter, and granddaughter, Tarrah Carter, by her side in the home the three of them share. Elsie fought a long and hard battle with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia since her diagnosis in 2016.
Elsie was born March 9, 1936, in Champaign County. She was the third child and first daughter of Thomas Hildreth and Dorothy Smith. Her father, Thomas Hildreth, was killed in action during World War II when Elsie was at the age of 9. She grew up along three siblings, Albert Hildreth, Dale Hildreth and Butch Smith, who was born during Dorothy’s second marriage to Bernard Smith.
In her adult life, Elsie married Carroll R. Carter, who she shared three children with, eldest Phil R. Carter, Jeff T. Carter and Cindy L. Carter, respectively. Elsie had a special bond with each of her children. As her children got older, she and Phil could listen to music for hours, reminiscing of the old days; Jeff, her middle child, enjoyed the same love for a cold drink and a cozy bar to share life events and sometimes a good debate; Cindy, her youngest and only daughter, was attached to her hip any other time, frequently shopping or on a random girls outing. Elsie worked at Ks Merchandise for 17 years before an early retirement to dedicate time to the care of her first-born grandchild, Tarrah Carter, in 1991. Kaitlin Carter was later born, giving Elsie her second and last grandchild. Carroll and Elsie were married 49 years before his passing in 2006.
In her free time, Elsie enjoyed travel, with her go-to place being Florida, where she and Carroll shared a second home. Family and friends were a cherished part of her life as you could usually find her surrounded by a mixture of the two with a beer in her hand engaged in great conversations or just enjoying some good music. She enjoyed karaoke nights and winning extra shopping money on the game boards. Elsie was a lifetime member of the VFW, where she also worked briefly years after her retirement.
During her battle with both Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia, Elsie was cared for by her daughter and primary caregiver, Cynthia (Cindy) Carter. Tarrah, her eldest granddaughter (daughter of Cindy Carter), moved in with the two shortly after her diagnosis, and the three of them were always inseparable. Though Elsie’s health declined, their ability to have a good time and a good laugh never wavered.
Elsie was preceded in death by both parents, Thomas Hildreth and Dorothy Smith; her husband, Carroll R. Carter; brothers, Albert Hildreth, Dale Hildreth and Butch Smith; sisters-in-law, Sharon and husband Paul Brost and Elnora and husband Tom Russell; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Carter, Russell Carter, Larry Carter and Frank and wife Louella Carter.
Elsie is survived by her sons, Phil R. and Jeff T. Carter; daughter, Cindy L. Carter; granddaughters, Tarrah N. (Ashley R. Ridgeway) Carter and Kaitlin K. Carter; sisters-in-law, Carol A. Carter, Lynda (Dale) Matejkowski and Carol F. Carter; and bothers-in-law, john D. Carter and Ken (Fran) Carter.
We the family find comfort in the unanimous ideal she is in heaven with the love of her life; her furbaby, Max; and an abundance of family and friends, with a big smile on her face, finally free from this terrible disease.
To honor and celebrate her life here on Earth, services will be held as follows: There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, on Friday, Sept. 2. Funeral services will be on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mount Hope Mausoleum, Urbana.
Elise's family would like to invite friends and family to join them for a luncheon at the American Legion, 705 Bloomington Road, Champaign, immediately following services at the mausoleum.
