FAIRMOUNT — Elsie C. Greer, 88, of Fairmount passed away at 4:55 p.m. Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) at Clark-Lindsey Meadowbrook in Urbana.
Elsie was born on Dec. 19, 1931, in Sidell, the daughter of Homer and Ruby Stewart Bland. She married Levy E. Greer on March 1, 1950, in Princeton, Ind. He preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2014.
Survivors include one son, C.W. (Debbie) Greer of Homer; two daughters, Becky Taylor of Sidney and Jennifer (James) Roach of Knoxville, Tenn.; two brothers, Herschel (Deloris) Bland of Homer and Dean Bland of Mexico; one sister, Marie Sinclair of Elk City, Okla.; five grandchildren, Daniel Taylor, Sally Taylor, Michael Hurt, MaryAlice Greer and Eleanor Greer; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin Hurt, Graham Hurt and Meghan Taylor.
She was preceded in death by five brothers.
Elsie was a homemaker and enjoyed being a mom. She made a lot of her children’s clothing. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed working at the Heritage school district as a cook. Elsie helped Levy run Greer’s Auction in Fairmount for 32 years.
She was very active in the church, where she taught Sunday school, and she loved the Lord and her Bible. She enjoyed playing the piano and organ and hosting the gospel sings in the Greer Auction House from 1996-2010. She also enjoyed watching gospel shows on TV. Elsie loved laughing and telling jokes.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the New Life Church of Faith in Homer, with Pastor C.W. Greer and Pastor Thomas W. Miller of the Danville New Life Church of Faith officiating. Burial will be in the Davis Cemetery east of Homer. Visitation is from 10 a.m. till service time on Friday at the church. Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.