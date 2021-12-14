FOOSLAND — Elsie M. Meece, 83, of Foosland peacefully passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Pastor Gary Fairchild will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Foosland.
Elsie was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Foosland, a daughter of Ralph and Cora Gilbert Mullvain. She married Velber C. Meece on Aug. 1, 1953. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 1993.
She is survived by a son, Harold (Lynn) Meece of Foosland; two grandchildren, Heath Meece of Florida and Eric (Kristina) Meece of Gibson City; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Alex and Jillian.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Joe and Herbert; and a granddaughter, Jill Rotramel.
Elsie enjoyed baking and made great pies. During the summer, she enjoyed mowing, but she found the greatest enjoyment when taking care of family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
