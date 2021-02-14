CHAMPAIGN — Elton Roberts, 97, of Champaign passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Amber Glen Special Care Center.
Elton was born on Nov. 28, 1923, in Somerset, Ky., the son of Eula Henderson and Luther Roberts. They preceded him in death.
He married the love of his life, Dorothy Stiebner, on July 4, 1943. Elton’s wife of 77 years survives him.
He is also survived by his daughter, Judith Kay Roberts Jackson; his son, Elton J. "Joe" Roberts and his wife, Sheila, who was like a daughter to him; two grandsons, Elton Paul Roberts (Katya) and Richard L. Jackson II; one granddaughter, Dawn Roberts Reed; two great-grandsons, Taylor Crawford and Luke Roberts; one great-granddaughter, Jordyn Reed; a sister, Irene Ostrowski; three brothers, Milton (Esther), Mike (Sharon) and Larry (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives who will miss him.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Cecil, Dewey, Luther Jr., Hobert and Eddie.
Elton worked at Oziers as a carpenter. He also worked for Swift & Company, A.E. Staley, and then ADM until he retired.
He enjoyed gardening and doing things around the house. He was a longtime member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, with the Rev. Deborah Owen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.