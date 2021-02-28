URBANA — Elton L. (Al) Ruthstrom, 95, of Urbana passed away at 3 p.m. Monday (Feb. 22, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Dec. 7, 1925, in Leonardville, Kan., the son of Clarence and Venita (Cummins) Ruthstrom. He married Joan (Starkey) Cross on Sept. 19, 1964, in Urbana.
Al is survived by his wife, Joan of Urbana; sons, Randy Ruthstrom of Urbana, Jeff Cross of Urbana and George Cross of Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, Bahamas; daughters, Diane Long of Florida and Jody Walden of Homer; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clifford Ruthstrom; and sister, Thelma Lind. He served as a pilot in the Airforce. He was a member of the Electricians Local 601 for 71 years and owned Potter Electric Service.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.