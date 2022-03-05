Elva L. Barnes-Parker Mar 5, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeLAND — Elva L. Barnes-Parker, 83, of Lodge died at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday (March 2, 2022) at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Queen Creek, Ariz. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos