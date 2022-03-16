DeLAND — Elva Lena Barnes-Parker, 83, of Lodge passed away at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Queen Creek, Ariz.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with Pastor Pat Tieman officiating. Burial will follow in DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Elva Barnes-Parker Memorial Fund c/o Paula Brady.
Elva was born Feb. 28, 1939, in West Somerset, Ky., the daughter of Edgar David and Ruthie Mae (Thurston) Hardin. She married Rondal “Ron” Barnes on Oct. 19, 1956, in Lodge. He passed away Sept. 27, 2009. She later married Glen Parker in 2014. He passed away in 2014.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Scott) Brady of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Rachel Barnes of Champaign and Kelly Brady of San Tan Valley; one sister, Martha Taylor of Lodge; one brother, David (Roberta) Hardin of Lodge; and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Barnes of Champaign.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dwayne Barnes Jr.; one grandson, Nathaniel Barnes; and two sisters, Fayrene Burton and Joyce Nussear.
Elva was a member of Bement Baptist Church. Her life was one of serving and loving her Lord. As a pastor's wife, she was a faithful servant-leader that served by example. Elva enjoyed baking for others — especially pies. She enjoyed working puzzles, playing games and reading. She was a godly, loving, caring person and the best wife, mother, grandmother and sister.