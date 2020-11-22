OGDEN — Elvin John Huls, 94, of Ogden passed away at 1:25 a.m. Friday (Nov. 20, 2020), at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at St. John Cemetery, Royal. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Elvin was born March 31, 1926, in Ogden Township, the son of Harm and Bertha (Franzen) Huls. He married Irene Bernice Frerichs on June 29, 1947.
His surviving family includes his sons and their wives, Terry and Donna Huls of Champaign, Norbert and Maris Huls of Penfield and Tim and Susi Huls of St. Joseph; six grandchildren and their spouses, Kim Huls and Wells, Kerry Huls, Michelle and Shaughnessy Rice, Michael and Alyson Huls, Tracey and Jeff Mathis and Craig and Rachel Huls; and 10 great-grandchildren, Alexis Rosenberry, Lily, Roisin, Shaughnessy Michael and Griffin Rice, Milo and Maisy Huls, Blair and Levi Mathis, and Ava Johnson; and a sister-in-law, Annetta Frerichs of Royal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Marilyn Huls Britt and Charlene Huls Duitsman.
Elvin was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. Throughout the years, he served on various committees and also the church council.
Elvin spent his entire life farming and raised livestock for many years. He had a mind for building things from scratch, and if he couldn’t find what he wanted, he found a way to make it.
He enjoyed time with his family and loved to play cards and go dancing with Bernice.
Memorials may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America or the St. John’s Cemetery, Royal.
