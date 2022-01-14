CHAMPAIGN — Emere Mapson was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Forrest City, Ark. He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, with heart complications.
He was united in holy matrimony to Dorothy Lee Mapson in 1967 in Champaign. In that union, they have one son, Simon Mapson, and one daughter, Sandra Lee.
Emere was born to the union of Simon and Myrtle Dorris-Mapson in Forrest City on Dec. 2, 1947.
Emere moved to Champaign in 1965, started working at JM Jones Donut Factory and later moved to the warehouse in Urbana, where he worked until he became disabled.
Emere was preceded in death by his parents, Simon Mapson and Myrtle Dorris Mapson; five sisters, Fannie Mae Lindsey, Thelma Hinton, Helen Brooks, Mary Branscomb and Josephine Mapson; and five brothers, Andrew Mapson, Isaac Mapson, Albert Mapson, Lee Andrew Mapson and Willie Lee Brooks.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Tonya Denise Johnson, Emere Mapson, Simon Mapson (Shontell) and Sandra Lee, all of Champaign, Lisa King Young (Charles) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Kierra Harmon (U.S. Navy) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Teresa Brown of Chicago.
He also leaves three siblings, Gloria Mapson and Henry Mapson (Margaret), both of Champaign, and Stella Mapson of Gray, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Pray for the family.