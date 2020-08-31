WESTVILLE — Emily Jean Alexander, 84, formerly of Westville and Paris, Ill., passed away Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at 8:48 p.m. at The Hearth of Stones Crossing, Greenwood, Ind.
She was born Aug. 23, 1936, in Danville, to Dale Walter and Olive C. Johnson Wade. Emily married Ronald L. Alexander on July 7, 1956, at Calvary Baptist Church in Danville. Ronald passed away Nov. 27, 2016.
Survivors include one son, Scott (Tami) Alexander of Greenwood; as well as one daughter, Jeana Le Alexander of Oakwood; one sister, Marilyn Wynn of Morton; and one sister-in-law, Jane Wade of Elm Grove, La. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Ryan S. (Sarah) Alexander, Travis L. (Nuchy) Alexander and J.D. (Marisa) Alexander; three nephews, Tom Wynn, Eric Wynn and Dale Wade; and three nieces, Mary Ann Wade, Camile Wade and Valarie Wade.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Dick Wade, and one brother-in-law, Larry Wynn.
Emily worked at both the former Lakeshore Bank in Danville and First Midwest of Danville and had been a receptionist at Dillman Eye Care in Danville for 10 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Danville. Emily and Ronald enjoyed providing their corvette to transport queen candidates for many years at the Hoopeston Sweetcorn Festival. She loved restoring antiques and enjoyed her family's sporting events. She was especially accomplished at home interior decorating. For many years, she operated her own greeting-card ministry. She was an avid Illini fan.
Private family visitation will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Public graveside rites will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Gundy Cemetery near Bismarck, with Scott Alexander officiating. Masks and social distancing are encouraged at the cemetery. An informal celebration of life will be hosted by the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Willow Barn, 20482 Henning Road, Danville, IL 61834.
Memorials in her memory to the Brett Eldredge Family Foundation for pediatric cancer in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.