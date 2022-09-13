CHICAGO — Emily Chittick, 34, of Chicago, formerly of Champaign, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1988, to Michele Spading and Larry Chittick in Champaign.
She is survived by her mother, Michele Spading; her sister, Cari Chittick of Foothill Ranch, Calif.; her brother, Jake Chittick (Katie) of Fisher; two special nephews, Lucas and Jacob Chittick; her dear friends, Chris Stahlberg and Lauren Wojtkowski; and J.B., the best cat ever.
She was proceeded in death by both sets of grandparents, an aunt, and her dearly loved father, Larry Chittick.
Emily attended Mahomet-Seymour schools until sixth grade, then moved to Holy Cross School in Champaign, and graduated from The High School of Saint Thomas More. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from Loyola University in Chicago, where she graduated cum laude in 2013.
Her nursing career began in Chicago, where she eventually specialized in emergency and trauma nursing. Her first experiences as an ER nurse were at a federally subsidized hospital on the South Side of Chicago, making her well prepared to become a traveling nurse. As a traveling nurse, she served at the height of the pandemic at University of New Mexico regional hospital in Albuquerque before coming back home to Illinois due to personal health problems.
Most people didn’t know that Emily silently suffered significant health problems and chronic pain from a young age, which led her to be resilient and compassionate with her patients. Emily’s nursing skills and patient care won her the Daisy Award for “extraordinary compassionate care” by a nurse. She could be a fierce advocate for her patients who lacked support from others. Her humor and feistiness brought light and joy into the lives of her family, friends and patients.
Over the last few years, Emily’s health issues increased in severity, leading to frequent hospitalizations, including two bouts of severe sepsis. This also left her with significant medical debt, which weighed heavily on her. Emily was deeply grateful to the medical professionals who cared for her, especially Dr. Sami Zabaneh at Christie Clinic, who was determined to find answers, along with her specialists at Northwestern.
There are thousands of others like Emily who have chronic medical conditions that not only affect their daily health but can also lead to huge financial burdens. In her honor, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Champaign County Healthcare Consumers (healthcareconsumers.org/donate/). There is also a GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/03f9bb77) to help ease the burden of funeral costs.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.