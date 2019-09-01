PEORIA — Emily E. Mauck, 93, of Peoria passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at home.
A celebration of life open house will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Grand Regency of Peoria, formerly Courtyard Estates, in Peoria. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, at a later date.
Emily was born March 13, 1926, in Danville, a daughter of Jasper and Alta (Courter) Easterday. She married Lawrence Yother on June 28, 1947, in Danville. He preceded her in death Nov. 30, 1950, in Gadsden, Ala. She married Donald Mauck on Sept. 18, 1959, in Danville. He preceded her in death April 13, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Jane Cooke.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Ronald) Davis of Peoria and David (Carol) Mauck of Champaign; grandson, James Lawrence (Christina) Mauck of Champaign; and great-granddaughter, Serena Joy Mauck.
Emily attended the Art Institute in Chicago, with a major in illustration and a minor in fashion design. She worked as an interior and exterior art display designer for Gasthoff Company and did freelance graphic work for Hyster Company, both in Danville. She was also a teacher’s aide for District 118 in Danville. After her retirement from the school district, she started an after-school art program for elementary school children.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, and due to Emily’s love of all things art and her love of animals, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria or to the A.R.K Animal Shelter in Lacon.
Emily’s memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at ClaryFunerals.com.
