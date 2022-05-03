VILLA GROVE — Emily Georgian “Georgeann” Watson, 91, of Villa Grove passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Georgeann was born Aug. 16, 1930, the oldest daughter of William Maxwell “Mack” and Velma Mae (Pyles) Fonner. She married Harry Ward Watson on June 18, 1947; he passed away on Oct. 6, 1996.
She is survived by five children, Carol Ann (Roger) Miller of Villa Grove, Brenda Kay Winters of Palm Coast, Fla., Barbara Jean Finke of Urbana, Buddy Watson of Villa Grove and David (Karla) Watson of Charleston; 15 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Fonner of Villa Grove.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and 10 siblings, Jean, Bill, Buddy, Nina, Larry, Lois, Doug, Richard, Sue and Kathy.
Georgeann’s family was very proud of her when she finished school and continued her education to become an assistant dietician and food-service manager. She worked at the Adler Zone Center and the Champaign County Nursing home for a total of 35 years.'
She loved her flowers and working in the yard. She wasn’t above stealing a start of some flowers she liked because, as she put it, “those are the ones that do the best.” Her kids can attest to the fact that they indeed did well.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.