CHAMPAIGN — “God took you in his loving arms. He saw you needed rest.” Emily Kathryn (Hettinger) Colbert passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday (Aug. 26, 2019) at the age of 82.
Emily was born in Urbana on Aug. 22, 1937, the oldest of six children of Michael and Madonna Hettinger. She grew up on a small farm outside of Pesotum. Emily attended Villa Grove High School, graduating in 1955. In 1956, she married Richard Colbert and lived on a farm outside of Penfield.
Emily worked as secretary to the Dairy Science Department at the University of Illinois, instructor at Illinois Commercial College, secretary and bookkeeper at Edward’s Fertilizer Co., unit secretary for DeLand-Weldon school district and assistant cashier at Weldon State Bank & Trust.
Emily was involved with her church, past president and member of Champaign County Home and Community Education, served on the board of Weldon Library, was a member of American Cancer Society and served as officer for University of Illinois Rebounders and Quarterback Club.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David M. Hettinger.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; her son, Jeffrey (Mary) Colbert of White Heath; her daughters, Kimberly (David) Page of Louisville, Ky., Suzanne (Adam) Coe of West Bloomfield, Mich., Martha Colbert (Jim) of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., and Glaida (William) Peres of Ipatinga, Brazil; her grandchildren, Bryan (Michelle) Colbert, Andrew (Geena) Colbert, Jennifer Colbert, Alexander and Anna Coe, Kory and Caroline Page and Samuel and Benjamin Traub; and her great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Lucas Colbert. She is also survived by her brother, Thomas (Kathy) Hettinger; sisters, Rozita Wade, Sharon (Denny) Morgan and Karen Large; and many nieces and nephews.
Emily was a devoted wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, loving sister and memorable aunt.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive West in Champaign. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery on St. Mary’s Road in Pesotum. Luncheon will be provided in Feeney Hall at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church. A rosary will take place prior to the visitation at 4:30 p.m., and a Divine Mercy will end the visitation at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church Garden Fund, OSF Hospice Care Services of Urbana or American Cancer Society.
Morgan Memorial Home is handling the arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).