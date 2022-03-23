LEESBURG, Fla. — Emily J. Mattingly (Clapper) graduated to heaven on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at home in Leesburg, Fla., after a long hard-fought battle with breast cancer.
Emily is survived by her husband, Steve Mattingly; children, Leah Mattingly and Hannah Mattingly; grandchildren, Kaiser and Sawyer West; and beloved dog, Gus. She also leaves behind her brother, Robert G. Clapper III, and many neices and nephews.
Emily was born in Champaign on March 13, 1961. She graduated from Mahomet Seymour High School in 1979. Emily also graduated from Parkland College with an associate degree in applied science in 2002 and Eastern Illinois University with a bachelor's of science in May 2011. She enjoyed camping and boating, being crafty and spending time with family and friends. She was a bright woman with a great sense of humor and always brought a smile to those around her. She will be deeply missed, and the world is a better place for her being here.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.