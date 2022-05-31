LEESBURG, Fla. — Emily J. Mattingly (Clapper) graduated to heaven on Tuesday, March 15 2022, at home in Leesburg, Fla., after a hard-fought battle with breast cancer.
"A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the songs, the good life I loved when I was strong." — author unknown
Come join us from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the American Legion in Farmer City to celebrate the life of this beautiful soul. Emily had a lot of roles throughout her short time here on Earth, but being a friend was something she did without hesitation. Her quick wit and infectious laugh could light up a room.
Please come share your memories, a good laugh, a drink and a bite to eat. Mom wouldn't have it any other way!