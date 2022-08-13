CHAMPAIGN — Almighty God, the Author and Finisher of the Book of Life, began this chapter entitled Emily Ruth Washington Hicks on Sept. 21, 1946. Born and raised in Champaign, to the late Eugene S. and Eva Taylor Washington, Emily was the fourth of seven children. She received her primary and secondary education in the local schools, graduating from Champaign High School in 1964. Emily furthered her education by attaining a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, Springfield, and a master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, N.J.
Emily loved the Lord and was baptized at an early age. While living in Champaign, she attended Salem Baptist Church, where she participated in Sunday school, sang in the children’s choir and was part of B.T.U. (Baptist Training Union). Emily and her sisters, Elva and Eloise, sang as a trio. She remained active and involved in church throughout her life. She was a member of Union Baptist Church in Morristown, N.J., where she served for many years as a trustee, church clerk and sang in the Women’s Day Choir. Emily was particularly proud of her accomplishment (along with another church member) to voluntarily set up the church’s library using the Dewey Decimal System.
Emily had a strong work ethic. After high school, she began working for the Illinois Bell System and continued working with the system after it was acquired by AT&T. She was promoted to a training supervisor for AT&T and traveled worldwide working for the company. After retiring from AT&T, she became an adjunct professor at Bloomfield College in Bloomfield, N.J. She also volunteered as a CASA (court-appointed special advocate) and continued advocating for children until her death.
Emily was a devoted family member who showed love to each member of the family. She had a soft, sometimes-quiet personality. She loved traveling, attending Jazz events and spending time with family. Emily and her husband, Ned, traveled worldwide on many exciting adventures. When her sister, Elaine, retired in 2010, Emily gifted her with a trip out west to visit her two sisters. This created our sister/girlfriend trips taken every two years. Emily would return to Champaign every Christmas and for many other special celebrations.
Having completed the final chapter of this edition after a joyous time with family and friends at the Taylor family reunion in New Orleans, the Lord tapped Emily Ruth Washington Hicks on the shoulder and said, “It’s time to come home.” She quietly slipped away with Him on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, with her husband, Ned, and brother, Earl, at her side.
Emily leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of over 40 years, Ned Hicks; one stepson, John Hicks; her siblings, Marlene Largo of Vacaville, Calif., Elva Washington of Champaign, Eloise (Edward) Gibson of Victorville, Calif., Elaine Harmon of Savoy and Earl (Joy) Washington of New Orleans; sisters-in-law, Polly Washington of Champaign and Leather "BeBe" Hicks of Denver; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Eugene L. Washington; a special cousin, Clarence Todd Taylor; a brother-in-law, Fred "Bill" Hicks; and several uncles, aunts and other relatives.
As Emily’s candle dims for us on this side, we can remember that she left her footprint here with her family and friends. While we will miss her dearly, God had a different plan for her and chose to call her home. Though sad, we take comfort in knowing that Emily’s lust for life, giving spirit and profound faith in Jesus Christ will remain in our thoughts and hearts. So as she so often did after communicating with her sisters, signing off saying “Goodbye Lil’ Eva,” we now so lovingly say, “Goodbye Lil’ Eva.”
A homegoing celebration will commence at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 401 E. Park St., Champaign. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Eulogist will be Pastor Terrance L. Thomas. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
