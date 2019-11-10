GIFFORD — Emma Carpenter, 100, of Gifford passed away Thursday evening (Nov. 7, 2019) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born April 4, 1919, in Gifford, a daughter of Heiko and Grace (Miller) Kuhlman. She married LeRoy Chester “Cotton” Carpenter on April 10, 1943, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. He preceded her in death in February 1995.
She is survived by three children, Ron (Pat) Carpenter of Laguna Woods, Calif., Shirley LaBounty of Gifford and Connie (Paul) Severins of Gifford; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by six sisters, a brother, three grandchildren and a son-in-law.
Emma was a lifelong member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church. She owned and operated the Gifford Pool Hall for many years and worked as a cook at the Oasis in Penfield until she was 86! She was an avid Cubs fan and truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Gifford. The Rev. Scott Guhl will officiate. She will be buried beside her husband in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, also at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.