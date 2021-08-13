FARMER CITY — Emma Clarine Tipsord, 81, of Farmer City passed away at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10, 2021) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.
Her funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Pastor Sandi Hire officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Farmer City United Methodist Church or Project Christine, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Clarine was born on Jan. 29, 1940, in Delmar, Ky., a daughter of Columbus and Gertie Prather Baker. She married Delmar Eugene Tipsord on Dec. 6, 1964, in Farmer City. He passed away on April 17, 2004.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Susan) Tipsord of Middletown, Md., Mark (Jerri Hurrelbrink) Tipsord of Winchester and Lisa (Todd Bedford) Tipsord of Bellflower; grandchildren, Allison Tipsord of Brighton, Mich., Ryan Tipsord of Middletown, Tanner Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville and Sierra (Tanner) Fay of Winchester; five great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dale (Sandy) Baker of Downs and Gale ‟Buddy” (Anita) Baker of Farmer City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar E. Tipsord; granddaughter, Christine Tipsord; and parents, Columbus and Gertie Baker.
Clarine was a retired secretary for Feese Insurance Company in Farmer City. She was a member of Farmer City United Methodist Church and the Red Hats Farmer City.
Clarine loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Her hobbies were gardening, being outside and vacationing.