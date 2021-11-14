ROYAL — Emma M. Rademacher, 86, of Royal passed away at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Jay Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Emma was born July 12, 1935, in Penfield, the daughter of Lammert and Anna (Blue) Wilken. She married Arnold Rademacher on Aug. 8, 1954, in Gifford. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Linda (Curt) Blair of Madison, Wis., Karen (Richard) Frick of Sidell, Donna (Ron) Townsley of Armstrong and Debra Townsley of Fithian; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two brothers, Melvin (Kathy) Wilken of Armstrong and Mervin Wilken of Idaho; and one sister, Mildred Sage of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elmer Wilken and John Wilken; sister, Marilyn Wilken; and one stepgranddaughter.
Emma was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.