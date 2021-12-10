CHAMPAIGN — Emmor (Holstein, Rogers) Barnell, 87, of Champaign went to be with her Lord on Wednesday (Dec. 8, 2021).
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, will provide cremation. A celebration of her life will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Emmor was born in West Virginia on Sept. 4, 1934, to Carter and Ruby Holstein. She graduated high school from God’s Bible School, Cincinnati, Ohio, and attended Olivet Nazarene College (now university) in Kankakee, Morris Harvey University in West Virginia and Johnson County Community College, Olathe, Kan. She taught school in West Virginia and at Church of the Nazarene Bible Colleges in Malawi and Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), Africa. She was a medical transcriptionist at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, until her retirement in 1999.
In July 1956, she married Harold Rogers of Villa Grove, with whom she had two children, Phil and Suzanne. Harold died in 1961. On Dec. 26, 1962, she married Jack Barnell, who survives, along with their children, Bradley (Linda) of Mishawaka, Ind., Phil (Koleen) of Seymour and Suzanne (Jim) Burns of Vallejo, Calif.; six grandchildren; four great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews.
Emmor came to know Christ at an early age and learned to play the piano and sing in school and church. She had a beautiful soprano voice and enjoyed singing with Jack in college choirs and churches in Africa, Kansas and Illinois. In 2007, she and Jack published "Excerpts from an African Diary," and in 2012, they published "Care Notes, Moments with a Counselor" to commemorate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Emmor was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and showed his love to friends and family. They dearly loved her, enjoyed delicious meals at her house, and share many unique memories of her love and kindness.
They celebrate her safe arrival with God, where she will be happy to sing in the heavenly choir.