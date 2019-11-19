DANVILLE — Enid Marie White, 85, of Danville passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Danville.
Enid Marie Anders, daughter of William C. and Marie (Grebe) Anders, was born in Danville on July 29, 1934. She married Bobby Jean White on April 8, 1956.
Enid’s survivors include her three daughters: Jeanne Meredith (Jeff), Janice Rubin (Jeff) and Margarete Winland (Mark); seven grandchildren: Joshua Rubin, Erin Treu, Jami Pavlak, Tyler Winland, Shannon Tople, Jessica Jaimes and Trent Winland; as well as seven great-grandchildren and a host of longtime, loving friends.
Enid is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, her brother Dan Anders; and her daughter Mary Beth White.
Enid led a life filled with faith, family and friends, drawing upon her trust in Jesus to tackle the challenges life dealt her. She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she served on various boards, participated in Bible studies and stood as a strong example of a woman who loved the Lord. She served as a caregiver to many during her 40-year career as a nurse; she especially enjoyed making a difference through public health nursing.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 1930 N Bowman Ave, Danville. Officiating will be Pastor Phillip Callahan. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Danville at 2 p.m.
All memorials may be made in Enid’s memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church Social Ministries or a charitable organization of your choice.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL, 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Please join Enid’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.