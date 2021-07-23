URBANA — Eric C. Jones, near lifelong resident of Urhana and Champaign, passed away early Wednesday morning (July 21, 2021) at the La Grange Hospital Intensive Care Unit in La Grange.
His death was attributed to complications from severe dementia.
Eric was a graduate of Urbana High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from Southern Illinois University, where he obtained a degree in communications. During his time at SIU, he was a member of the varsity swim team and was individually invited to the Olympic trials, where he competed in the butterfly stroke competition.
Mr. Jones went on to enjoy moderate success as a rock 'n' roll musician, a studio guitar player in Nashville and on to further success as commondity broker in Chicago.
He then moved to Los Angeles for a few years before returning to Urbana, where he was often a familiar sight; bicycling and jogging around U-C and the University of Illinois campus.
"Where else can I get my exercise and fresh air while working a few hours," Eric was fond of saying about his more-than-25 years of delivering papers for The News-Gazette.
No memorial services are planned.
Eric is survived by his brother, Art Jones.