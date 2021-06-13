CHAMPAIGN — Eric Henry Deichman, 51, of Leesburg, Fla., originally of Champaign-Urbana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Melissa Dickinson-Deichman; son of Jean Spencer-Deichman and Robert (Valorie) Deichman; brother of Anna (Adam) Mancuso; and uncle to Kaylin and Logan Mancuso.
Eric enjoyed living in Florida during his last year and exploring its beauty. He and his wife, Melissa, lived in Bloomington, Ind., for many years before that. Eric enjoyed reading, cooking various ethnic cuisines and assisting his wife with their many animals. He enjoyed substitute teaching and being tech support in the veterinary field. With a great sense of humor, he made friends wherever he lived.
To honor Eric’s memory, please visit Wildlife Conservation Society at wcs.org/donate.