OGDEN — Eric A. Hill, 57, of Ogden passed away at 11:31 a.m. Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at home.
Services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Eric was born Dec. 3, 1962, in Urbana. The son of Gene O. and Shirley Mae (Hill) Hill. He married Tabetha Kern on May 27, 1995, in St. Joseph. She survives.
He is also survived by his sons, Timothy Hill of Ogden, Cody Hill of Fithian and Zachary Hill of Ogden; five grandchildren, Natalya, Brynlee, Dakota, Kahner and Norah; and one brother, Ted Hill of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Eric was a member of the Ogden Church of the Nazarene. He was employed by the University of Illinois in Steam Distribution. Eric enjoyed riding his motorcycles and making jewelry out of coins. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Ogden Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.