URBANA — Eric Jakobsson Sr. was born Nov. 18, 1938, and passed away Oct. 28, 2021.
He was charismatic, extraordinary, curious, a problem solver, kind, gracious and welcoming.
There will be a celebration of Eric’s life on June 4 at 1 p.m. at McKinley Presbytarian Church, 809 S. Fifth St., Champaign, followed by an ice-cream social (masks required inside).
In lieu of flowers, consider one of the following in memory of Eric: Make a donation to McKinley Church’s Garden Hills Food Pantry or to the Union of Concerned Scientists; or read a book or watch a movie, and share the experience with the next person you meet!