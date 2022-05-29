URBANA — Eric Jakobsson Sr., Nov. 18, 1938-Oct. 28, 2021. Charismatic, extraordinary, curious, problem solver, kind, gracious, welcoming.
Eric was born in New York City. He graduated from Columbia University (1960) with a degree in engineering and received his Ph.D. in physics from Dartmouth College (1969). Leaving New England and moving west, Eric did his postdoctoral work at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio. He settled in Urbana and began his research and teaching career at the University of Illinois, working in molecular and integrative physiology and in biophysics, neuroscience and bioengineering. His primary field of professional interest was the computational and theoretical study of the physics and functional organization of biological membranes. He developed a strong interest in big history and taught an honors class on that topic.
Eric adored his wife, Naomi, whom he married in 1963. They had two children by birth and adopted six. They also opened their home to several foster children, including Chau Tran and Tasha Thompson, both of whom still refer to Naomi and Eric as Mom and Dad. The family enjoyed camping and traveling together. In his free time, Eric was an avid actor, voracious reader and exercise enthusiast.
Eric was appointed to the city council as alderman in Urbana in 2010, a position he held until 2020. No stranger to politics, his political forays included running for Congress and serving as Naomi’s campaign manager on multiple occasions.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi; brother, Carl; children, Bev (Mark), Susan (Keitha), Eric (Alexa), Jonathan (Sherri), Sarah, Brenda (Adam) and Linda (Erich); grandchildren, Jessica, Farrah, Rania, Jonathan, Caleb, Lydia, Rachel, Gunnar, Kristian, Jade, Noah, Gracie, Etenraku, Luke and Regan; great-grandchild, Grace; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Eijler Jakobsson, and son, Garret.
There will be a celebration of Eric’s life on June 4 at 1 p.m. at McKinley Presbytarian Church, 809 S. Fifth St., Champaign, followed by an ice-cream social.
In lieu of flowers, consider one of the following in memory of Eric: A donation to McKinley Church’s Garden Hill Food Pantry; the Union of Concerned Scientists; or read a book or watch a movie and share the joy.