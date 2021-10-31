Eric Jakobsson Sr. Oct 31, 2021 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eric Jakobsson Sr. Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Eric Jakobsson Sr., 82, of Urbana passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at home. Memorial plans are incomplete at this time. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos