FAIRMOUNT — Eric K. Crawford, 54, of Fairmount passed away at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (May 9, 2021) at home.
Eric was born Sept. 22, 1966, in Danville, to Kerry and Cathy Jost Crawford.
Surviving are his mother of Fairmount; one brother, Chris (Melanie) Crawford of Catlin; and two nieces, Emily (Jordan) Stone and Sara Crawford.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Eric worked in agricultural research for Monsanto-Becks for 30 years and enjoyed his profession.
Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.