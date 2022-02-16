Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Thunder possible. Low 32F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.