WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. — Erica Maria Frazier (nee Beitner, formerly Bullok) passed away peacefully at home in West Saint Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
She was born on March 3, 1943, in Lithuania, the eighth of nine children of Maria (Aug) and Emil Beitner.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ed, Martha, Otto, Wanda and Al.
She is survived by her sisters, Irene Beitner and Sina Cappos; children, Maria May (Michael), Daniel Bullok (Erin) and David Bullok; grandchildren, Phoebe, Miranda and Reed; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind the many friends and adopted family members from Kindred Hospice and The Sanctuary at West St. Paul.
A memorial service will be held in the spring and is not yet scheduled.