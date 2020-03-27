Erika Loeschen Mar 27, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAXTON — Erika Loeschen, 86, of Paxton died at 10:02 a.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers