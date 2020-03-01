DANVILLE — Erma I. Brown, 77, of Danville passed away at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton, on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at 4:36 a.m.
Erma was born Dec. 3, 1942, the daughter of Orlando and Della (Lete) Osgood, in Milford. She married John Brown on June 6, 1970, and he survives.
Survivors include her husband, John Brown of Danville; one son, Todd (Jelena) Brown, with their children; one daughter, Julie (Chas) Reavill of Danville; one brother, Tom (Becky) Osgood of Palm Coast, Fla.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Holycross and Christian Reavill; as well as three great-grandchildren, Londyn Reavill, Lyrabella Reavill and Christian Reavill.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents.
Erma was a member of CrossRoads Christian Church and worked at R&S Printing and later Albin Vending. She enjoyed spending her free time playing bingo and cards with her friends in various card clubs. Most of all, Erma enjoyed Wednesday night family dinners and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Miles Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
Memorials may be made in Erma’s memory to CrossRoads Christian Church.