GEORGETOWN, Texas — Erma Evelynn Applegren (Argo) Patton, 95, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Georgetown, Texas, following a brief illness.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1926, in Wolf Point, Mont., to Alice Naomi Corbitt and John Helmer Applegren. Their children were Mary, Erma, Johnny, Arthur and Paul. Her mother remarried to Cecil Argo following her divorce and had half sister Susan Argo. She graduated from Elkton, Minn., in 1944. Erma met Charles Duane Patton and married in Hot Springs, Mont., on Jan. 23, 1948. They had four children, David Justin on Feb. 5, 1949, of Polson, Mont.; Kathy Ann on April 12, 1952, of Fort Collins, Colo.; Eva Lynn on June 15, 1953, of Lamar, Colo.; and Brian Duane Patton of Blythe, Calif., 1955.
Erma was an excellent seamstress and an avid quilter. She made over 30 quilts given to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her last quilt was a king-size quilt, which she made when she was 92. She made two daughters’ wedding dresses and several baptismal outfits. She was a very kind and caring person and always had a smile on her face with a positive attitude in her heart. They always lived far from where they grew up, but family and friend visits remained a priority throughout their lives.
Erma is survived by her four children, David Justin (Ive) Patton of Georgetown, Texas, Kathy Ann (Steve) D’Aurelio of Cary, N.C., Eva Lynn (Al) Tafoya of Albuquerque, N.M., and Brian Duane Patton of Nashville, Tenn.
She is survived by eight grandchildren, Camelia (Davin) Fillpot, Anjelica (Travis) Motal, Michael (Caroline) D’Aurelio, Matthew (Julia) D’Aurelio, Heather Lewis Marcellas (Gerald) Chacon, Jared (Tiffany) Lewis, Mary Alice (Brian) Keller and Lucie Patton.
She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, including John Patton Keller, born in May 2022, and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Arthur Argo, of Plains, Mont., and Paul Argo of Spokane, Wash.; half sister, Susan Argo (John) Boston; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Erma wa predeceased by her husband, Charles Duane Patton, 1922-2011; granddaughter, Christa Lynn D’Aurelio, 1984-1999; grandson, Sean Thomas Lewis, 1984-2018; sister, Mary Allene Yeager, 1925-1997; brother, John David Applegren Argo, 1929-2005; nephew, Johnny Yeager, 1950-2000; and daughter-in-law, Janet Patrice Patton, 1950-2009.
Erma will be deeply missed by all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends! May God bless you Mom, Grandma, Gigi, Aunt Erma and Erma!
A memorial service will be at the convenience of the family by Cook Walden Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the San Gabriel Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden, which Duane and Erma had a hand in creating, at 5404 Williams Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633; phone: 512-868-0902.