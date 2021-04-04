SUN CITY, Fla. — Erma Spencer, 88, formerly of Urbana, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Sun City, Fla.
Erma was born in 1933 in Urbana to Charles Nelson Scott Sr. and Frances Scott.
She worked for many years at Illinois Bell. Following her retirement from Illinois Bell, she moved to Florida in 1988.
She is survived by one sister, Elsie Curtiss of Florida; three children, Jean Hill of Lithia, Fla., Donna Rueffer of Fort Myers, Fla., and Julie Herring of Valrico, Fla.; and one granddaughter, Chelsea Rueffer of Lutz, Fla.
Erma will be laid to rest in Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fla. (humanesocietyoftampabay.org), which is a no-kill organization.