URBANA — Ernest Dean Chilton Jr., 70, of Urbana passed away at 4 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Ernie was born Sept. 28, 1951, in Danville, the son of Ernest and Dorothy (Peak) Chilton Sr.
He is survived by his significant other, Teresa Mohr; son, Shaine Chilton of Sidney, and son-in-law, Devin Webb of Broadlands; grandchildren, Brooke Chilton, Bryce Chilton, Tanner Chilton, Skyler Chilton, Devin Webb Jr., Cheyenne (Jeff) Pierce and Colton Webb; sister, Gloria Ring; brother, Tim (Mary) Chilton; and niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Madeea Webb; and sister, Judy Griffith.
Ernie lived his entire life in central Illinois, graduating from St. Joseph-Ogden High School. He retired from Kraft after 36 years. Ernie was an avid musician, spanning over 50 years in various bands, most recently the lead male vocalist and rhythm guitarist of “Rikochet”; an instructor of martial arts after receiving his black belt; and he enjoyed the country living and outdoors immensely.
Memorial services honoring Ernie’s life will be held at a later date.