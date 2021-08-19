RANTOUL — Ernest Fentem, 93, died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
He was born April 4, 1928, to Glen L. and Bertha G. Fentem, in Colchester.
His three siblings, Helen, Robert and Dorothy, preceeded him in death, as well as his wife, Joan, and two of his sons, Eric and Timothy.
"Ernie" served 22 years in the Air Force before moving to Rantoul and continuing his career at the Champaign post office. A prolific writer, many of his letters to the editor were published over the years in local papers.
He will be missed by his surviving daughters, Paula Jenkins and Regina Richardson; as well as his sons, Steven, Mark, Michael and Alan; daughters-in-law, Debbie Fentem, Lori Fentem and Angela Brewer; and grandchildren Tyler, Hailey, Zachary, Ashlyn and Madison.
No services are scheduled.