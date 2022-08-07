OGDEN — Ernest Osterbur, 96, of Ogden passed away at 3:23 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 10, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. Pastor Emil Blobaum will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
Ernest was born Aug. 20, 1925, on the family farm in Ogden Township where he spent most of his life. The son of Lubbe and Helene (Hurling) Osterbur. He married Irene Aden on July 30, 1948. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2016.
He is survived by his children, Rosalie (Barry) Fisher of St. Joseph, Randall (Sandy) Osterbur of Urbana. Grandchildren Pat Fisher, Kimberly (Mike deceased) Osterbur Walden, Ryan (Stacy) Fisher, Kelly (Eric) Kuchefski, Erika (Mike) Fisher Busey, and Meghan Fisher. Great-grandchildren Gabriella, Ian, and Connor Fisher, Spencer and Samantha Walden, Emily, Jack, and Camden Fisher, Briggs and Reese Busey, Cavanaugh Fisher. One sister Emilie Steffey of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Leona Martin and Anetta Henry, and brother John Osterbur.
Ernest farmed his whole life, including the land that had been in his family for over 100 years. He was an active member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau.
He was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, Royal, and was active in many of its activities, including singing in the choir for many years, teaching Sunday school, and acting as Sunday school superintendent.
Ernest and his wife, Irene, were very interested in genealogy and spent time in their later years researching their family history. A highlight of their retirement years was taking two trips to Germany to meet distant relatives and visit the birthplaces of some ancestors. In 1995, they helped compile an exhibit on Champaign County settlers from Ostriesland for the Museum of the Grand Prairie in Mahomet. In his later years, Ernest became the source for family history for many in the Royal/Flatville area.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal or donor's choice.
Condolences may be made at Freesefh.com.