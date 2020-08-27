ARTHUR — Ernest W. “Abe” Ozier, 92, of Shelbyville, formerly of Arthur, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Arthur United Methodist Church with Pastors Jill Bunker and Seth Schutte officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Arthur Cemetery with military rites accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Arthur American Legion Post 479. The family asks that everyone attending please wear a mask and casual attire.
Abe was born on May 19, 1928, near Sullivan, the son of Ernest and Mabel Ozier. He married Margie Oye in Arthur on Aug. 28, 1950. She passed away in 1997. He then married Cynthia Stretch in Shelbyville on Oct. 13, 2001. She survives.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia of Shelbyville; daughter, Christie (Don) Hale of Oakland; son, Eric (Kim) Ozier of Mahomet; stepsons, Rick (Sonya) Stretch of Mount Gilead, Ohio, and Greg Stretch of Shelbyville; grandchildren, Colleen (Seth) Schutte of Fisher and Kyle Ozier of Herrin; stepgrandsons, Adam Stretch and Isaac Stretch of Tucson, Ariz.; great-grandsons, Kade Schutte and Micah Schutte; sister, Dorothy Albert of Vinton, Iowa; half sister, Ella Ozier of Wisconsin; half brothers, Daniel Ozier and Phil Ozier of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margie; infant son, Ronald Ozier; infant grandson, Matthew Ozier; brother, Paul Ozier; and sisters, Mary Cooper and Aileen McElroy.
Abe was a graduate of Lovington High School and received a county scholarship to attend the University of Illinois. While at Illinois, he was a member of the Nabor House fraternity and completed the Army ROTC program. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in agriculture.
Abe was a veteran of the Korean War. After beginning his military service at Fort Campbell, Ky., he was accepted into the army aviator training program. He completed flight school in San Marcos, Texas, and was assigned as a reconnaissance pilot with the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division in Korea. He flew 57 combat missions and was awarded the Army Air Medal. After the war, he served as a pilot in the Army Reserve and retired as a major.
Abe worked for USI Chemical Corp in Tuscola as a heavy-equipment operator for 34 years and retired in 1991. He was a past commander of the Arthur American Legion and a member of the VFW. He served as a trustee on the city council in Arthur and was a member of Arthur United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to Arthur United Methodist Church.