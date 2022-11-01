THOMASBORO — Ernest Joseph Rix, 60, of Thomasboro passed away at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born in Rantoul at Chanute Air Force Base on June 1, 1962, to David Nelson Rix Sr. and Mary Angela Rix. Ernie and Gayle were married on March 9, 1985, at First Assembly of God Church in Rantoul.
Ernie was an aficionado of music and movie trivia, attributed to his family and the time he spent working at the Home Theater, Wings Cinema and other area theaters. He also worked at various factories in Rantoul, including Bell Helmet; Caradco, now known as Jeld-wen; Conair; and Rantoul Products. Most recently, he worked in the woodshop at the Rantoul Recreation Department, where he was able to work while enjoying his love of woodworking. In his spare time, he was cheering on his grandchildren at their various events and creating more projects in the Batcave, his home workshop.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gayle Rix (Steiger); daughter, Marissa Miller (Dean); three grandchildren, Katherine Miller, Hannah Miller and Phillip Miller; siblings, Christine Ehler (Kenneth), Carol Rix, Kathleen Holmes, Donna Todd (Jeff), Lawrence Rix (Tracy) and Teri Rix; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Nelson Rix Sr. and Mary Angela Rix; and brother, David Nelson Rix Jr.
A memorial luncheon in honor of Ernie will be held on Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rantoul Recreation Department, 100 W. Flessner Ave., with words of remembrance given by his nephew, Nicholas Ehler, at 12:45 p.m., and lunch served immediately following until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family or in the name of the family to the American Cancer Society, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or an organization of the donor’s choice.