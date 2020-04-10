OAKWOOD — Ernest Van Engelmann, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) in the home of his son, Michael, with loved ones by his side.
Van was born on May 17, 1925, in Vermilion County, to Charles Chester and Hazel Shroyer Engelmann. He served in Europe during World War II with the Army's 270th Engineering Combat Battalion and was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained.
After the war, Van worked as a heavy equipment operator at the Harmatan Coal Mine for 23 years. When the mine closed, he worked at various jobs through the Laborers Union 524 for 15 years.
Van was married for over 50 years to Wintress Anne Walton, who preceded him in death. A companion of the last 20 years (June Lane), one sister (Mary Jane), two brothers (John and Allan) and a daughter (Margaret Jo) also preceded him in death.
He is survived by a sister (Arleigh Thompson) and five children, Deanna (Sam) Cavaliere, Sharon Bates, Sue (Mark) Fleming, Mike (Suzan) and Mark (Kelly). Saddened by his loss are grandchildren Dawn (Frank) Savino, Beth (Tim) Maher, Sarah Bates, Aaron (Ashley) Bates, Paige (Terry) Petty, Tricia Brown, Melissa (Steve) Custer, Amy Engelmann, Amanda Engelmann, Johnathon (Jenna) Engelmann, Kaleena Engelmann, Nicole (Adam) Tomlinson, Benjamin Engelmann, Nathan (Dana) Bennett, Anna Bennett (Brett Balsamallo) and Samuel (Emily) Gilkinson, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Van was a member and served on the board of the Pollywog Association and belonged to the Fairmount Conservation Club and the Catlin American Legion. In the past, he was a Mason.
Van enjoyed collecting antiques, growing tomatoes, hunting and fishing. He will be missed by all who love him and welcomed in heaven by all who are now with the Lord.
Private graveside services will be at the Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood. The family wishes to thank hospice nurse Karen for her kind care during this time. Robison Chapel in Catlin is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com. Please click on his obituary to leave a memory or condolence. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.