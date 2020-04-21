SAN LUIS CRISTOBAL, Mexico — Errol Jean Holliday, 81, of San Luis Cristobal, Mexico, formerly of Tolono and Champaign, passed away Wednesday evening (April 15, 2020) peacefully at home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Champaign, a son of Jean Holliday and Mary (St. John) Holliday. He married Araceli Rivero Rangel on March 3, 1990. She survives.
He is also survived by a brother, Jerry Holliday of The Colony, Texas; six children, Kevin Edmonds of Illinois, Brian (Cathy) Edmonds of Eldorado, Ill., Chandra Holliday of Gladwater, Texas, Erin (Tammy) Crone of Champaign, Melyssa Benesch of Black Canyon City, Ariz., and Joy (Geoffrey) Bradfield of Katy, Texas; 13 granchildren, Ashly (DJ) Homann of Monticello, Cody (Krysta) Cundiff of Rantoul, Johanna Roelf and Harm Reolfs of Rantoul, Hunee Minnieweather of Gladewater, Chassidy Criswell of Little Rock, Ark., Jacob Rash of Black Canyon City, Ariz., Neven Benesch of Black Canyon City, Ariz., Christian, Brandon and Britney Bradfield of Katy, Matthew (Ragyn) Edmonds of New Haven and Brittany Edmonds of New Haven; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two nieces, Robin Holliday of Urbana and Kelly (Stuart) Dunlap of Marshall, Mo., and one nephew, Jeffery Holliday of The Colony. He is also survived by many great-nieces, a great-newhew and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Joy Holliday; and sister, Charlene Holliday.
Jean was a 1958 graduate of Unity High School in Tolono.