URBANA — Erron Lee “J.B.” Smith Jr., 64, passed away on Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at his home in Urbana. He was born on Oct. 23, 1954, in Chicago, to Erron Lee and Anita (Tartt) Smith Sr.
J.B. is survived by his daughter, Nemiah (Eric) Shepard; grandchildren, Frankie, Tylan, Carmen and Carla; great-grandson, Vinny; siblings, Leroy Tartt, Ann Miller, Sandra Smith and Jackie Thomas; nieces, Latisha Moore and Nubia Whitaker; and nephew, Malcolm Jamal.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Audrey Smith-Whitaker.
J.B. had a tremendous love for his family and loved to keep in touch with relatives and friends. He enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, riding motorcycles, playing cards and barbecuing.
A memorial celebration of J.B.’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.