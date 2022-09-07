DANVILLE — Ervin Lucas, 87, of Danville died at 11:25 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) at home.
Funeral services for the Marine Corps veteran will be at noon Friday at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. The Rev. MacArthur Pendleton will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church, and a public viewing will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.