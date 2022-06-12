CHAMPAIGN — Esther L. Berg, 101, of Champaign, formerly of rural Loda, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Illini Heritage Health Care Center, Champaign.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, with the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Shumway. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Esther was born March 1, 1921, in rural Shumway, the daughter of Edward R. and Alvina M. Hoese Petzing. She married Walter Berg on June 20, 1943, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Shumway. He preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1994.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel (Joyce) Berg of Champaign and David (Linda) Berg of Gulfport, Fla.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, two sisters and one grandson.
Esther graduated from Marshall High School. She attended Eastern Illinois University and received her teaching certificate. During her time at EIU, she was a member of the tennis team and was captain of the girls’ basketball team. Esther taught school for two years before becoming a full-time farm wife.
She and her husband farmed in the rural Paxton and Loda area from 1954 until their retirement in 1992, when they moved to Champaign.
She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, and a former president of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She was also a past president of the Pleasant View Club of Wall Township.
Esther enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.