MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Esther Louise Schaller Darrow, 97, of Mountain Home, Ark., passed away Oct. 8, 2020, in Mountain Home.
She was born Dec. 20, 1922, in Clark, Pa., the daughter of Chauncey and Emma Cox Schaller. As a teenager, she moved to Oklahoma and later attended Oklahoma A&M College. She married Carroll Kenneth Darrow in 1943. They were married 59 years, and he passed in 2002. She was a grade school teacher in Illinois. She taught Sunday school and was a grade school tutor until her 90s. She took witness trips to South America, Haiti and Germany. She lived in Mountain Home since moving from Potomac in 2019. She was a member of Potomac Nazarene Church and an avid gardener.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Margaret Sue Darrow Sandor of Seeley Lake, Mont.; daughter, Ruth Darrow Helfinstine of Owego, N.Y.; son David (Kathryn) Darrow of Mountain Home; son Frank (Pat) Darrow of Newfane, N.Y.; grandchildren, Scott (Fay Chu Fong ) Sprague of Denver, Russell (Rachel) Sprague of Annandale, N.J., Gretchen Helfinstine (Chris) Cicora of Springwater, N.Y., Nathan (Hillary) Helfinstine of Buffalo, N.Y., Rachel Helfinstine (Richard) Stahl of Baton Rouge, La., Keri Collins of Algonquin and Daniel and Sharon Darrow of Chicago; and great-grandchildren, Matthew and Madelein Sprague, Liberty and Kirk Sprague, Teresa Cicora, Nick and Zoe Stahl and Clara Helfinstine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Chauncey "Pete" Schaller.
A memorial service will be held on July 25 at noon at the Nazarene Church in Potomac. Interment will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Memorials may be made to the Nazarene Church in Potomac or Good Samaritan Society of Mountain Home. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Mountain Home. Visit an online obituary and guest book at kirbyandfamily.com.