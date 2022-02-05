AVA — Esther Fern (Lee) Schlabach, 83, formerly of Arthur, died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 3, 2022) at her son's home in rural Tuscola.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Amish Church-East, Campbell Hill. Burial will be in Shawnee Amish Church Cemetery-East, Campbell Hill. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the HCK West Building, rural Arthur. Visitation will also be held anytime after 10 a.m. Monday at the Richard Schlabach residence, 213 Foss Road, Ava. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.