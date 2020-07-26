SAVOY — Esther E. Greulich, 90 of Savoy, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Prairieview Cemetery, Savoy.
Esther was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Harveysburg, Ohio, a daughter of William and Edith Greene Lukens. She married Robert Greulich on Aug. 21, 1949. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Bill (Ann) Greulich of Modesto, Calif., Tom Greulich of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Carol Burton of Champaign; and grandchildren, Katie and Kristen Greulich of Modesto, Calif., Jessica Burton of Champaign and Kimberly and Sarah Greulich of Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Esther attended Earlham College in Richmond, Ind. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Savoy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Savoy Fire Department or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Morgan Memorial Home is handling arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).